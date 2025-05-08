Upcoming events in Elizabethton… Published 2:12 pm Thursday, May 8, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Homeschool Field Day 2025

The Carter County Drug Prevention Coalition will sponsor Homeschool Field Day 2025 Friday, May 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will be held on the tee ball fields at the Elizabethton Parks & Recreation, 300 W. Mill St.

Students must be registered to attend. If you completed a registration form prior to May 1, you are asked to please register again. Age groups include preschool, first through third grade and fourth through eighth grade.

Also, high schoolers are invited to participate as volunteers and help with games. By doing so, they can earn TN Promise hours.

Concessions and pizza will be available for purchase.

Emerald Evening at Kiwanis Park

Elizabethton Parks and Recreation and the Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library will host “Emerald Evening at Kiwan-Oz Park” on Friday, June 20, at Kiwanis Park in Elizabethton. This free community event will start at 7 p.m.

The evening kicks off with a magic show sponsored by the Tachelle Peters Mortgage Lending Team with Movement Mortgage. Defy gravity all evening on the free inflatables, enjoy a free cookout (while supplies last) and Wicked-themed trivia hosted by Trivia With Budds. Food trucks will be on hand with dessert options available for purchase, and Magic Mirror Skin Art will be on-site offering face painting to add a little extra sparkle.

Once the sun goes down, cozy up in the park for a showing of the iconic Broadway-to-screen blockbuster Wicked (rated PG).

Bring a lawn chair or blanket, and get ready … this one is gonna be popular!

Music on the Hill Car and Motorcycle Show

The Happy Valley High School Warrior Band Booster Club will sponsor a Music on the Hill Car and Motorcycle Show Friday, May 30, beginning at 3 p.m.

It will be the third annual show sponsored by the Happy Valley High School Band. The show will be held at 121 Warpath Lane.