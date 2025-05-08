There are no secrets from God Published 8:02 am Thursday, May 8, 2025

From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham

Dear Rev. Graham: If God knows every thought we have – good or bad (especially the bad) – why is it necessary for us to tell Him what we’re thinking and how we’re feeling and behaving? – G.B.

Dear G.B.: There are no secrets from God. The Bible says, “You alone know each human heart” (1 Kings 8:39, NLT). Should these words frighten us? They well might, because they remind us of a truth we often forget: God knows everything about us, even our deepest thoughts and motives. We can hide them from other people – we may even hide them from ourselves – but we can’t hide them from God.

The Bible says, “Nothing in all creation is hidden from God’s sight. Everything is uncovered and laid bare before the eyes of him to whom we must give account” (Hebrews 4:13, NIV). What if we were to think back and rehearse all the thoughts we didn’t want anyone else to know? Yet God knows them – every one of them. He knows the love and mercy we feel toward others, and He knows when we have a jealous spirit or a hurtful or evil thought.

But God is above all, and in spite of all He knows about us, He still loves us. Because of His love, He wants us to acknowledge and repent of our sinful thoughts so that He can help us overcome them by His power and forgiveness. And, when we have good thoughts, we need to thank Him for His grace and for giving us the desire to show our gratefulness, because in our weakly flesh, we do not have the will to do so.

“God’s law is written in their hearts, for their own conscience and thoughts either accuse them or tell them they are doing right” (Romans 2:15, NLT).

(This column is based on the words and writings of the late Rev. Billy Graham.)