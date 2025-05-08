Severe weather possible this evening across region, NWS says Published 4:00 pm Thursday, May 8, 2025

The National Weather Service in Morristown, Tenn., has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for portions of East Tennessee, southwest Virginia and southwest North Carolina for this evening.

Forecasters say a few strong to possibly several strong to severe thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and evening, with the greatest risk occurring between 6 and 10 p.m.

The main threats from these storms include damaging wind gusts and hail up to golf ball size. The NWS noted that while the potential for tornadoes is very low, residents should remain weather-aware throughout the evening.

Officials encourage the public to monitor local forecasts and have a reliable way to receive weather warnings.