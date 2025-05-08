Church Briefs Published 2:45 pm Thursday, May 8, 2025

Blue Springs Christian

Blue Springs Christian Church invites all ladies to a Women’s Prayer Breakfast (prepared by the men of the church) Saturday, May 17, at 6:30 a.m. in the fellowship hall.

It will be a morning of faith, food and fellowship. RSVP by email at bsccpreacher@gmail.com or text Wes at 330-432-3627. You can also let any of the ladies of the church know if you plan to attend.

Wes McElravy is the minister.

The church is located at 107 Don Rominger Road.

First Christian

First Christian Church of Elizabethton will have worship Sunday at 9:45 a.m. Bible study will be held Wednesday for all ages at 6 p.m.

Also, First Christian has a food pantry. Persons needing a food box are asked to call the church office at 542-5651 for an appointment.

On Saturday, May 17, at 6 p.m., the East Tennessee Christian Home and Academy will have a benefit concert at First Christian Church. The concert will feature No Name But His and Loren Harris. All are invited.

First Christian is located at 513 Hattie Avenue.

Michael Klaus is minister.

Roan Street Free Will

The Rev. Dan Foster will preach Sunday at the Mother’s Day service at 11 a.m. at Roan Street Free Will Baptist Church. There will be no evening service.

Troy Davis will preach at the Wednesday service, May 14, at 7 p.m.

Everyone is invited to the services.

First Free Will

Trevor Thomas will be featured at the Sunday evening service, May 18, at First Free Will Baptist Church Elizabethton. The service will begin at 6 p.m.

Thomas creates characters that people can laugh at, cry with and learn from.

When schedules allow, Thomas is joined in performances by his wife, Sawyer, and their daughter, Claire.

Thomas has a schedule of approximately 180 engagements each year. In his programs, everything varies from funny to serious; however, all of their material is worshipful, evangelistic and edifying for the church.

The audience will experience a time of laughter, inspiration and life change.

Everyone is invited by the pastor, the Rev. Nathan Jennings.

Morgan Branch Free Will

Morgan Branch Free Will Baptist Church will have a Vacation Bible School kick-off Monday, May 26, at 5 p.m.

The three-hour community event will feature a foam pit, slip-and-slide, inflatables, hot dogs, snow cones and more.

The event will be held at Erik Anderson Park in Roan Mountain.

Grace Baptist

Families are urged to make plans to bring their children to Vacation Bible School at Grace Baptist Church June 8-11 from 5:30 to 8:30 each evening.

The theme of the VBS is “Wonder Junction… Marvel at Jesus, Live for His Glory.”

Celebration Night will be June 12 at 6 p.m.

There will be classes for children 3 years old through eighth grade.

Food will be served nightly for children and VBS volunteers.

Union Hill Free Will

Vacation Bible School will be held May 17-21 at Union Hill Free Will Baptist Church. Classes will be held each day from 5:30 to 8 p.m. for ages from infants through high school.

For transportation, call 423-273-4098.

The church is located at 125 Lane Hill Road.

The Rev. Tyler Street is pastor.

Bethel Church

A fundraising yard sale will be held May 16-17 at Bethel Church, located off the Mary Patton Highway, one mile from West G Street. The sale will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.

Funds will be used to repave the church parking lot.

The sale will be held rain or shine under a covered area behind the church.