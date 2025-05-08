Caleb Swanson makes Dean’s List Published 2:10 pm Thursday, May 8, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

In recognition of academic performance, the Office of Academic Affairs at University of the Cumberlands has announced that Kaleb Swanson of Elizabethton, Tennessee, has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2025 semester.

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours (a full course load), maintain a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.50 for the semester and be in good academic standing.

University of the Cumberlands, located in Williamsburg, Ky., is one of the largest and most affordable private universities in Kentucky.