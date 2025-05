Blevins Cemetery Association announces annual meeting Published 2:22 pm Thursday, May 8, 2025

The Blevins Cemetery Association (Stoney Creek) will hold its annual meeting on Tuesday, May 13, at 7 p.m. at the New Liberty FWB Fellowship Hall, 107 Peters Hollow Road, Elizabethton, Tenn. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend.