Roan Mountain Calendar

May 1–31

Support Our Wildlife Ambassadors

Roan Mountain State Park

All month

Price:

$10 – Feeds one bird a day

$20 – Feeds two birds a day

$30 – Feeds three birds a day

$40 – Feeds four birds a day

$50 – Feeds five birds a day

At Roan Mountain, we house, care for and educate the public on a variety of native animals. We work under an educational permit from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. Currently, we care for three birds of prey and several snakes. As you can imagine, caring for these animals is costly, as their food and health care are specialties.

All of our animals are nonreleasable for a variety of reasons. We frequently program with these animals and never charge for educational programs when using them. Here is your opportunity to support our educational wildlife program and help us care for these animals.

All donations will go to purchase food, pay veterinary bills, buy gloves, tethers, falconry equipment and aquarium bedding, and improve and build more housing facilities for our nonreleasable birds of prey.

To donate, click the green “Register for Event” button at the right. Your donation is a one-time payment. If you wish to cover more than one day, update the quantity you wish to donate or simply return to this page in future months.

Thank you for supporting our wildlife ambassadors at Roan Mountain State Park!

May 10

Elks Lodge 2025 Youth Trout Tournament

7 a.m.–2 p.m.

Meet at Roan Mountain State Park Amphitheater

Join Roan Mountain State Park and the Elizabethton Elks Lodge for the 42nd annual Elks Lodge Youth Trout Tournament on Saturday, May 10 (Mother’s Day weekend). This year’s tournament is for youth ages 4–14, competing in three age groups:

Ages 4–7

Ages 8–11

Ages 12–14

Tournament Schedule:

7–9 a.m. – Participant registration at the amphitheater

9 a.m.–1 p.m. – Trout fishing tournament within the boundaries of the Doe River (see rules)

Noon–2 p.m. – Fish judging and prize preparations at the amphitheater

2–3 p.m. – Prize award ceremony at the amphitheater

June 7

National Trails Day Hike of Raven Rock

2–4 p.m.

Meet at Park Headquarters. Register for the event.

Price:

$10 – Attendee + Donation

$20 – Attendee + Donation

$10 – No Attendance + Donation

$20 – No Attendance + Donation

$0 – Attendee

What better way to spend American Hiking Society’s National Trails Day than on a ranger-led hike to the Raven Rock Overlook! Join Ranger Rodriguez on this 1.3-mile hike along the Raven Rock Trail, where we will have the opportunity to see mountain laurels in bloom, get a glimpse at the flame azaleas and maybe be visited by some of our park wildlife!

This trail consists of a gradual 0.5-mile incline in elevation on the ascent to the overlook, as we hike over some uneven terrain at times. Meet at the Park Headquarters next to the Conference Center and Aviary.

Celebrating American Hiking Society’s National Trails Day® provides the perfect opportunity to set off on a local trail with others in your community. Join the nationwide movement to give back to trails and build a world where everyone feels welcome and has access to enjoy the great outdoors.

Registration is required as spaces are limited!

June 23, 2025

Junior Ranger Camp (Ages 8–12)

8:30 a.m.–noon

Price:

$75 per participant

$55 for Cloudland Elementary students

Registration is now open!

Learn about safety, plants, animals, bugs, astronomy, environmental stewardship, history and more. At the conclusion of the week, each participant will be sworn in as an official Junior Ranger for Tennessee State Parks during the graduation ceremony and banquet.

Camp runs Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to noon. The graduation ceremony and party will take place Friday night from 6–8:30 p.m. at the park Conference Center.

The $75 registration fee includes a T-shirt, daily snacks and a fun awards celebration Friday night.