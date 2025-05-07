NE State, TCAT Elizabethton sign transfer agreement Published 3:00 pm Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Northeast State Community College and TCAT Elizabethton have partnered to provide transfer opportunities for Administrative Professional Technology (APT) students.

The agreement will provide students with a seamless transition from TCAT Elizabethton’s diploma programs into Northeast State’s associate degree programs, offering them expanded opportunities for academic advancement and career growth in the APT field. The pact was officially signed during a recent ceremony at the TCAT Elizabethton campus.

“With TCAT Elizabethton and Northeast State, our purpose is to make the region better and connect our region and people to prosperity, and that’s what we’re doing here today,” said Northeast State President Jeff McCord.

NE State offers concentrations in business, law and medical office. After completing work at TCAT Elizabethton, students may transfer 21, 24 or 27 hours, depending on the concentration.

The TCAT and Northeast State programs offer office procedures, software applications, office management and interpersonal communications courses, preparing students for careers as administrative assistants, office managers, patient account representatives or legal office administrators.

“Sometimes the future of education is unknown,” said TCAT Elizabethton President Heath McMillian. “But what I do know is that pathways and partnerships will be very important as we move forward. I’m grateful for the work that’s been done here and to see what that means for the future of our students.”