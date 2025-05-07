Lady Highlanders falter late, fall to Huskies 10-3 Published 3:26 pm Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Ron Marvel

Star Correspondent

The Lady Highlanders had to have liked their chances going into the bottom of the sixth — they had hung around all game and had threatened to tie the game or even take the lead several times — but the Lady Huskies opened up a 4-3 game by scoring six, forcing the Lady Highlanders into an elimination game on Wednesday night against Unaka.

The Lady Huskies would score first, jumping out to a 3-0 lead after an error plated two runs for the Huskies. That was followed by a single by Heidi Trentham that pushed the Lady Huskies’ lead to 3-0.

The Lady Highlanders would get a run back in the top of the second when Reagan Turbyfill reached on an error and then scooted around the bases before scoring on a wild pitch. The score would stay 3-1 until Turbyfill hit a line drive that just cleared the left-field fence, making the score 3-2. The Lady Huskies would push their lead back to two when they loaded the bases off three walks and then scored on a passed ball; however, Reagan Turbyfill would get a strikeout to end the Lady Husky threat.

A response from the Lady Highlanders would come quickly, though, as J. Harper hit a liner to left that skipped past the Lady Huskies’ outfielder for a triple. Savannah McCurry hit a hard grounder that couldn’t be handled at short, and Regan Blair took the free pass to get runners on first and second, but the threat would end there for Cloudland.

Both teams would go down fairly quietly in the fifth, and though Reagan Turbyfill led off the sixth with a single, the Lady Highlanders went in order after that.

The bottom of the sixth started off with two walks cushioned between a sac bunt — but that’s where the wheels fell off. Another walk and a double by Hannah Brooks allowed three runs to score to make it 7-3. Then, on a full count, Heidi Trentham hit a home run off a deep fly ball to put Cloudland in a 10-3 hole.

The Lady Highlanders hit the ball hard in the bottom of the seventh, but unfortunately for them, it was right into the gloves of the opposition, as they went down in the seventh.

Turbyfill led the way for the Lady Highlanders, going 2-for-3. Savannah McCurry also picked up an RBI for the ’Landers in the loss. Game time tonight will be 5 p.m.