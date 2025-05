Isaac Whitehead family reunion set for June 1 Published 8:42 am Wednesday, May 7, 2025

The Isaac Whitehead family reunion will be held Sunday, June 1, at Little Doe Freewill Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. A meal will be served from 12:30 to 1 p.m.

Those attending are asked to bring a covered dish and pictures to share.

For more information, call Joyce at 895-3788.