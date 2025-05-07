God’s plan is universal! Published 8:38 am Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham

Dear Rev. Graham: I’m in awe after getting a prayer answered, though I prayed without really believing God would answer my request. I had longed to go as a missionary to Ukraine after the war broke out. Many obstacles were put in my way, and every door I tried to open seemed to slam in my face. Greatly discouraged, I focused on the fact that the Lord would give me strength to bear the disappointment. While at church one Sunday, I met a young couple who had come to hear the music and learned that they had fled Ukraine and safely made it to England (where I live). The Lord opened a door for me to teach them English, and now they have come to know the one true Savior of the world. Thank you for allowing me to share this remarkable testimony to the power of God. It is so true that He works in mysterious ways His wonders to perform! – S.W.

Dear S.W.: Jesus Christ died to save people from every corner of the world. “For God so loved the world, that He gave His only Son” (John 3:16, NASB).

God’s plan is universal! No tribe, no language group, no nation is beyond the scope of His love. Jesus’ words to His disciples have never been rescinded: “You will receive power when the Holy Spirit comes on you; and you will be my witnesses … to the ends of the earth” (Acts 1:8, NIV).

Not everyone who is called of God to be a missionary or evangelist is necessarily called to a foreign land. But when we know Christ, we become part of His “grand design” to witness and testify in His Name. In our service to Him, God will use us to spread the Gospel near and far. “Peace to him who is far off and to him who is near” (Isaiah 57:19, NKJV).

(This column is based on the words and writings of the late Rev. Billy Graham.)