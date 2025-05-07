Garland to represent Elizabethton in Division I-AA TSSAA State Pentathlon Published 3:54 pm Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Elizabethton High School junior Camdyn Garland is set to compete in the 2025 Division I-AA TSSAA State Pentathlon Championship on Wednesday, May 14, at Kirkwood High School in Clarksville.

Garland will represent the Cyclones in the rigorous five-event competition, which includes the 100-meter hurdles, high jump, long jump, shot put and 800-meter run. The pentathlon tests athletes across a broad range of disciplines, combining speed, strength and endurance to determine Tennessee’s most versatile high school track and field competitors.

Garland’s qualification for the state championship follows a strong and consistent season under head coach Matthew Campbell. Her performances throughout the spring have showcased her all-around athleticism and ability to contribute in multiple areas on the track and field circuit. She will be one of 13 top female athletes from across the state competing for the title.

The field of qualifiers includes upperclassmen and underclassmen alike, signaling a diverse and competitive lineup. Joining Garland are Marlee Burkley of Signal Mountain, Chase Wolfenbarger of Tennessee High, Harper Gibson of MLK, Hollee Wilson of Creek Wood and Aliah Laster of Volunteer.

Additional competitors include Layla Curtis of Fairview, Ella Miller of Tullahoma, Briley Taylor and Lily Heath of Franklin County, Emelie Burris of Soddy Daisy, Jasmine Kilpatrick of Raleigh Egypt and Abby Stevens of Lakeland Prep.

Each athlete will earn points based on their results in each discipline. Final placements will be determined by cumulative scoring across all five events.

Garland’s participation continues Elizabethton’s tradition of sending standout athletes to the state stage, reinforcing the school’s growing presence in East Tennessee track and field.

With the season nearing its close, Garland will aim to deliver one of her top all-around performances of the year on Tennessee’s biggest stage for multisport high school athletes.