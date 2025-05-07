Frontier Health promotes Chad Duncan to Sr. Vice President of Community Services Published 4:03 pm Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Frontier Health announces the promotion of Chad Duncan, LCSW, to Senior Vice President of Community-Based Services. In this role, Duncan will oversee a wide array of services critical to the well-being of individuals across the region, including case management, intellectual and developmental disability (ID) services, employment support and other vital programs that help people thrive in their communities.

A dedicated leader with 25 years of experience at Frontier Health, Duncan’s career began as a residential technician and evolved through numerous clinical and leadership roles—such as case manager, program manager, therapist, site director and, most recently, senior director of outpatient addiction services. His depth of experience includes adolescent residential treatment, foster care, teen-runaway shelter services, outpatient therapy for all ages, intensive outpatient therapy, medication-assisted recovery and opioid treatment programs.

Duncan is a licensed clinical social worker who graduated with honors from East Tennessee State University with a master’s degree in social work. He has completed advanced training in trauma-focused therapies, including a postgraduate trauma certificate from the University of Tennessee and specialized Trauma-Focused Cognitive Behavioral Therapy certification.

Throughout his career, Duncan has served on numerous internal and external committees, including the APA Training Committee (chair), Clinical Integration Committee (chair), Zero Suicide Committee and TAMHO Addiction Committee (former chair). He has also provided extensive training on topics such as ethics, overdose prevention, stigma reduction and suicide risk management. Notably, he has trained more than 100 therapists in assessing and managing suicide risk—a contribution formally recognized by the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network.

His leadership and advocacy have earned him several honors, including the Phi Alpha Honor Society (2006), Tri-Cities Healthcare Hero (2012) and TAMHO Emerging Leader Award (2021).

With a passion for trauma-informed care, substance use recovery and integrated community services, Chad Duncan brings both heart and expertise to his new role—helping Frontier Health further its mission of improving lives and building stronger communities across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.