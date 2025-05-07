Elizabethton Police Department Arrests Published 2:56 pm Wednesday, May 7, 2025

The following arrests have been reported by the Elizabethton Police Department:

May 5

Heather Renea Garland, charged with shoplifting under $1,000 and criminal trespass after allegedly stealing cosmetic items from Walmart on Overmountain Drive. Loss prevention staff recognized Garland from previous shoplifting incidents and trespass orders. The items were valued at $11.47.

May 4

Jacob T. Rouse was arrested on multiple charges including first-offense DUI, possession of a handgun while under the influence, violation of the implied consent law, and open container. Officers encountered Rouse after a 911 call about a reckless driver. He reportedly showed signs of impairment and refused sobriety tests.

May 3

Lakeisha D. Anderson was cited for shoplifting under $1,000 at Bealls Outlet on West Elk Avenue. Store staff recovered merchandise valued at $108.96 from her backpack. She was also banned from the property.

Joshua Hitechew was charged with shoplifting under $1,000 and criminal trespass at Walmart on Overmountain Drive after allegedly concealing items under his seat on a motorized cart. He was already on the store’s no-trespass list.

May 2

Michael Dustin Mannis was cited for speeding more than 20 mph over the limit, four counts of stop sign violations, driving on a suspended license (second offense), and no proof of insurance. Officers said he failed to stop at multiple intersections while attempting to elude patrol before stopping on West L Street.

Note: All arrestees are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.