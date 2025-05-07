Cyclones blanked by Vikings in district Published 3:11 pm Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Star Correspondent

BRISTOL – On Tuesday evening at Stone Castle, the Elizabethton Cyclones boys soccer season came to an end with a 1-nil loss to Tennessee High. Josh Lewellyn scored in the 30th minute after the Cyclones’ back line failed to clear a ball in the penalty area.

Lewellyn’s shot beat EHS goalkeeper Tucker Taylor low and to his right and staked the Vikings to a lead they never relinquished.

“I still feel that we outplayed them,” commented Cyclones head coach Doug Schultz. “Tennessee High played great defense. They are a tough defensive team. We had some chances but were not able to capitalize. Thomas Lambert had a good opportunity and we had a couple of shots that went high.”

The first half saw Tennessee High dominate time of possession and outshot the Cyclones 4-2, including Lewellyn’s goal. EHS ( ) had one golden opportunity go by the boards when Reece Vernon sent a free kick from 37 yards out that Drake Teague was able to head. THS goalkeeper Milo Ochoa made a fine diving stop.

The second half became chippy, with a pair of yellow cards shown to Vikings Ryan Fish and Austin Schrenker for rough play, and a total of 15 penalties were called. The Vikings were called for 13 penalties, with EHS collecting 12.

Taylor made a number of fine stops, and the Cyclones had two chances for goals missed. The first came on a free kick from Reece that Zack Curtis seemed to beat Ochoa with — a header that found the nets.

“Tucker played well,” Schultz said. “He ran the back line well and made good passes out of the penalty area. He lines guys up well, and I look forward to next season when we will have nine seniors, and I think they will provide solid leadership. I totally expect that.”

The referee saw that the ball had struck the football goalpost and was then out of bounds before Curtis’ header, so the goal was disallowed. The last chance came in the final minute and a half of the contest, when Connor Blevins broke away and fired a shot at the Vikings’ goal that sailed over the crossbar, and the Vikings were able to run the clock out.

Tennessee High 1-0

Elizabethton 0 0 – 0

Tennessee High 1 0 – 1

Scoring summary

First Half

T – Lewellyn (unassisted), 30:00