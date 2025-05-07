Community Calendar Published 10:01 am Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Wednesday, May 7

Al-Anon “Free to Be Me” will meet at 6 p.m. at 411 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton.

“New Way of Life,” a 12-step-based, open recovery meeting, will be held at noon at 413 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton.

Thursday, May 8

The Still Waters Group of Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 8 p.m. at 210 S. Hills Drive, Elizabethton.

Friday, May 9

The Green Pastures Group of Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 8 p.m. at 411 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton.

Narcotics Anonymous will meet from 7 to 8 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton.

Saturday, May 10

Narcotics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. at the Cross Roads Building, 546 Elk Ave., Elizabethton.

Sunday, May 11

The Green Pastures Group of Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 8 p.m. at 411 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton.

Monday, May 12

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet at First Baptist Church, 212 E. F St., Elizabethton. Weigh-in will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., with the meeting beginning at 6:45 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend. For more information, or in the event of inclement weather, contact Joan Jarrett at 423-268-2100 or 423-914-1954, or Teresa Teague.

Tuesday, May 13

Narcotics Anonymous will meet from 7 to 8 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton.

Wednesday, May 14

Al-Anon “Free to Be Me” will meet at 6 p.m. at 411 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton.

“New Way of Life,” a 12-step-based, open recovery meeting, will be held at noon at 413 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton.

Thursday, May 15

The Still Waters Group of Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 8 p.m. at 210 S. Hills Drive, Elizabethton.

Friday, May 16

The Green Pastures Group of Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 8 p.m. at 411 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton.

Narcotics Anonymous will meet from 7 to 8 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton.

Saturday, May 17

Narcotics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. at the Cross Roads Building, 546 Elk Ave., Elizabethton.

Sunday, May 18

The Green Pastures Group of Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 8 p.m. at 411 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton.

Monday, May 19

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet at First Baptist Church, 212 E. F St., Elizabethton. Weigh-in will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., with the meeting starting at 6:45 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend. For more information, or in the event of inclement weather, contact Joan Jarrett at 423-268-2100 or 423-914-1954, or Teresa Teague.

Tuesday, May 20

Narcotics Anonymous will meet from 7 to 8 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton.

Wednesday, May 21

Al-Anon “Free to Be Me” will meet at 6 p.m. at 411 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton.

“New Way of Life,” a 12-step-based, open recovery meeting, will be held at noon at 413 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton.

Thursday, May 22

The Still Waters Group of Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 8 p.m. at 210 S. Hills Drive, Elizabethton.

Friday, May 23

The Green Pastures Group of Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 8 p.m. at 411 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton.

Narcotics Anonymous will meet from 7 to 8 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton.

Saturday, May 24

Narcotics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. at the Cross Roads Building, 546 Elk Ave., Elizabethton.

Sunday, May 25

The Green Pastures Group of Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 8 p.m. at 411 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton.

Monday, May 26

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet at First Baptist Church, 212 E. F St., Elizabethton. Weigh-in will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., with the meeting starting at 6:45 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend. For more information, or in the event of inclement weather, contact Joan Jarrett at 423-268-2100 or 423-914-1954, or Teresa Teague.

Tuesday, May 27

Narcotics Anonymous will meet from 7 to 8 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton.

Wednesday, May 28

Al-Anon “Free to Be Me” will meet at 6 p.m. at 411 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton.

“New Way of Life,” a 12-step-based, open recovery meeting, will be held at noon at 413 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton.

Thursday, May 29

The Still Waters Group of Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 8 p.m. at 210 S. Hills Drive, Elizabethton.

Friday, May 30

The Green Pastures Group of Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 8 p.m. at 411 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton.

Narcotics Anonymous will meet from 7 to 8 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton.

Saturday, May 31

Narcotics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. at the Cross Roads Building, 546 Elk Ave., Elizabethton.