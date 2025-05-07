Carter County Sheriff’s Office warns of law enforcement impersonation scam Published 1:31 pm Wednesday, May 7, 2025

The Carter County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of an increase in scam calls involving individuals impersonating law enforcement officers and demanding payment to avoid arrest.

In recent cases, scammers have contacted victims by phone, claiming to be law enforcement officers and stating there is a warrant for the victim’s arrest. In some instances, the caller has used the name of an actual officer with the agency to appear more legitimate.

The scammer then tells the victim they can avoid arrest by paying a fee, often directing the person to send money via BitCoin. Other variations of the scam include demands for payment through mobile apps or by purchasing gift cards and providing the codes.

Authorities emphasize that law enforcement officers will never call individuals and demand payment to avoid arrest. Residents are urged not to share personal, banking or financial information over the phone with anyone claiming to be law enforcement.

If you receive a suspicious call or are concerned about the possibility of a warrant, officials encourage you to contact your local law enforcement agency directly.

Anyone who believes they have been targeted or victimized by this scam should report it to their local agency immediately.