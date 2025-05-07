All-terrain wheelchair available at Roan Mountain State Park Published 2:53 pm Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Roan Mountain State Park today announced it has a new all-terrain wheelchair available to park visitors as part of Tennessee State Parks’ focus on accessibility.

The wheelchair, which can navigate a wide range of terrains, allows individuals with mobility impairments the opportunity to enjoy outdoor recreation that might otherwise be inaccessible. The wheelchair at Roan Mountain brings the total of Tennessee State Parks with the wheelchairs to 31.

“We are delighted to offer this service,” said Greer Tidwell, deputy commissioner of conservation for the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. “We intend to serve every person who wants to visit our parks, and we are dedicated to making the experience the best it can be for everyone. We are grateful to Gov. Bill Lee and the Tennessee General Assembly for the funding to make this happen.”

The wheelchair is free to the public to use and can be operated independently or by a caretaker.

Roan Mountain State Park asks that requests for use of the wheelchair be given with prior notice. While it is possible to request the wheelchair upon arrival, there is a possibility it may already be reserved.

Due to damage from Hurricane Helene last year, Roan Mountain State Park still has significant closures. Certain areas of the park have reopened and details can be found online. Remaining areas of the park will remain closed until further notice. Visitors are asked not to enter closed or restricted areas of the park.