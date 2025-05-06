Watts Dance Studio presents annual spring recital “Quotations in Dance” Published 12:25 pm Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Watts Dance Studio will present its annual spring recital on Saturday, May 10, at 2:30 and 7 p.m. at Seeger Chapel on the campus of Milligan University. This marks the 73rd spring recital for Watts Dance Studio and will feature a variety of dance forms including ballet, contemporary, jazz, hip-hop and tumbling.

Watts Dance Studio is home to the Showcase Dancers, an auditioned group of performers seen regularly throughout the area. The Showcase Dancers have performed in the Bahamas, on various cruise ships, at Walt Disney and with the Moscow Ballet.

For more information on the show, tickets or the Showcase Dancers, contact Watts Dance Studio at 423-543-3361.