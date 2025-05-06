T.A. Dugger sending eight athletes to state track and field championships Published 10:13 am Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Star Correspondent

T.A. Dugger Junior High will send eight athletes to the state track and field championships following standout performances at the sectional meet held Saturday, May 3, at Science Hill High School in Johnson City.

Eighth grader Rylan Garland continued his record-breaking season by winning the boys 400-meter dash and earning a first-place medal with a new school-best time of 53.89 seconds.

Garland also anchored the boys 4×400-meter relay team, which finished second overall to clinch a state berth. The relay squad — composed of Tyson Elliott, Holston Cole, Max Fields and Garland — set a new school record with a time of 3:53.39.

The girls 4×400-meter relay team also punched its ticket to state competition. Samira Ebanks, Alice Hackett, Samantha Beplay and Harper Collake placed fourth overall and recorded a season-best time of 4:38.78 to qualify for the May 17 championships in Clarksville.

In addition to the medal-winning performances, nine T.A.D. athletes achieved personal records at the sectional meet. Among the PRs were Aubry Szabo in the 100-meter dash (13.71), Izzy Hurley in the 100-meter hurdles (19.10), Alice Hackett in the 800 meters (2:51.63) and Eli Whitaker in the long jump (15 feet, 8.75 inches).

Max Fields ran a personal-best 59.94 in the 400 meters. The girls 4×200-meter relay team also posted a PR with a time of 2:02.28.

Also competing for T.A. Dugger were Austin Haskill in the boys discus and shot put events and Praylynn Hooper in the girls discus and shot put.

The Tennessee Middle State Track and Field Championships will be held at Austin Peay University in Clarksville on May 17.