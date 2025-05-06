Rolling Thunder to host National Ride for Freedom on Memorial Day weekend Published 12:54 pm Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Rolling Thunder Chapter 4 Tennessee is gearing up for its 2nd Annual Rolling Thunder National Ride for Freedom, set to take place on Memorial Day weekend, Sunday, May 25. This commemorative motorcycle ride will honor the service and ultimate sacrifice of America’s veterans, and riders from across the region are invited to join in.

The event will kick off at Freedom Hall, located at 1320 Pactolas Road in Johnson City, with registration beginning at 11 a.m. Kickstands up at noon sharp after a brief ceremony, as participants embark on a scenic, patriotic 40-mile ride.

Along the way, riders will pass by key veterans memorials in Johnson City, Elizabethton and Bristol, paying tribute to those who served. Tennessee Hills Distillery, at 90 Tennessee Hills Way in Bristol, has partnered with Rolling Thunder Chapter 4 Tennessee for the after-ride party with live music.

Starting at 1:30 p.m., with opening ceremonies, attendees will be treated to a high-energy performance by Chicago Rewired, the premier Chicago tribute band honoring the legendary rock group.

Participation is $10 per person, whether you’re riding or just joining the post-ride festivities.

This annual event promises a day of remembrance, music and community spirit, all in remembrance of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice. Don’t miss your chance to ride for a cause and rock out for freedom.