OneGenAway to host free grocery distribution May 10 at Elizabethton High Published 2:19 pm Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

OneGenAway, a Franklin-based nonprofit organization, will host a drive-thru mobile pantry on Saturday, May 10, providing free groceries to anyone in need.

The food distribution will take place at Elizabethton High School, 907 Jason Witten Way. The event begins at 9 a.m. and will continue until supplies run out, which is expected to be around 10 a.m. No registration or qualifying information is required.

Groceries will include fresh produce, pantry staples and other food items. The event is open to all individuals and families in need of food assistance.

Volunteers are also needed and are encouraged to arrive by 7:30 a.m. No registration is necessary to volunteer, and the event will be held rain or shine.

OneGenAway operates mobile pantry events almost every Saturday throughout its service areas, which include Middle Tennessee, North Alabama and the Florida Panhandle.

For more information, visit www.OneGenAway.com.