National Nurses Week celebrates ‘The Power of Nurses’ Published 12:03 pm Tuesday, May 6, 2025

National Nurses Week is being celebrated across the nation this week with a powerful message: “The Power of Nurses.” This year’s campaign shines a national spotlight on nurses as the driving force behind compassionate care, innovation and transformative changes in health care.

The weeklong celebration is a time for communities everywhere to pause and reflect on the indispensable role nurses play in our health. Beyond being health care providers, nurses embody the essence of compassion, advocacy and expertise. They are heroes whose contributions resonate far beyond the confines of hospital walls.

It’s also a good time to applaud those who have dedicated their careers to helping provide health care services to everyone. It’s also proper to recognize the schools and faculty that have dedicated resources toward helping America’s chronic — and growing — shortage of nurses.

The value of and need for nurses can’t be overstated. After all, they normally are our first line of contact in health care. They, and nursing assistants and technicians, usually are the first to see patients at clinics and hospitals. They take vital signs, draw blood and gather the information that doctors use to diagnose illnesses. They also do the dirty work, explaining prescriptions and answering many of the patients’ questions. They also usually administer vaccinations and other injections — so they’re the ones who deal with crying babies and angry looks from other patients. The American Hospital Association has predicted that from 2022 to 2025, up to 500,000 registered nurses could leave the profession, creating a nationwide shortage of 1.1 million nurses.

Nurses are not just caregivers; they are companions on the arduous journey of illness, offering solace and support when it’s needed most. In moments of vulnerability, it’s often the gentle reassurance of a nurse that brings comfort and hope to patients and their families. In this role, nurses serve as a beacon of empathy, providing not just medical care but also emotional sustenance.

Nurses are the lifeline and lifeblood of our health care system. They possess a unique ability to see patients not merely as cases but as individuals with distinct needs and preferences. Throughout history, nurses have been the backbone of the health care system, advocating for patients and leading at the forefront of innovation. From the bedside to the battlefield, research labs to rural clinics and classrooms to boardrooms, nurses shape the future of health care by making a lasting impact on the lives of their patients. Their presence brings comfort in times of distress, their knowledge ensures safety in critical moments and their clinical expertise fosters healing. Whether in times of crisis or in everyday care, nurses exemplify unwavering commitment and leadership on behalf of the patients they serve.

As we honor National Nurses Week, let us not only acknowledge the tireless dedication and sacrifices of nurses but also advocate for the recognition and support they truly deserve. Let us continue to invest in their professional development, provide them with the resources they need to thrive and ensure their voices are heard in shaping health care policies. Because a health care system that truly prioritizes the well-being of its citizens is one that honors and uplifts its nursing workforce.

Nursing is a valuable and necessary resource that helps keep us healthy and address our medical needs. This week reminds us of their value — a value we should recognize all year long.