Mother's Day is May 11 … celebrate your mother Published 10:36 am Tuesday, May 6, 2025

To the Editor:

Thanks to the Elizabethton Star for the great coverage of our community gathering in prayer at the courthouse on the National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 1. Also, thanks to our mayors for their support of this important event. In many woke and Muslim cities, you would never see the newspaper and the mayors support prayer and unity.

Mother’s Day is May 11. Mothers are very special, and I enjoy looking at the pictures of mothers in the Elizabethton Star. You should love and appreciate your mother, and you can’t do too much for your mother. These last days, the Bible says, will be characterized by evil and sinfulness. II Timothy 3 correctly predicted people in these last days before the return of Jesus will be disobedient to parents, unthankful, lovers of self and pleasures more than lovers of God!

In a survey by Dennis Prager, he found more than a fourth of adult children never talk to their parents. Having no contact with parents is evil and the opposite of honoring them. Prager believes it’s because America has more narcissism and secularism than ever before. America now has more disobeying the Bible commandment, “Honor your father and your mother,” than ever before. Prager says a society in which children don’t honor their parents is doomed to self-destruction. Prager says, “What goes around comes around. If your children see you honor your parents, no matter how difficult it may be, the chances are far greater they will honor you!”

Psychologist John Rosemond says the best parents give their children a lot of what he called vitamin N — the word “No.” Those children never told “no” become overindulged, depressed, self-centered, unthankful and emotionally stunted. Today we have more who are immature and can’t get along with others than ever before because of parents who obey their children and never tell them “no.” They expect their friends, bosses and spouse to also never tell them no, and as a result have great conflict and unhappiness.

George Washington said, “All I am I owe to my mother. I attribute all my success in life to the moral, intellectual, and physical education I received from her.” Christian mothers like George Washington’s are making a positive difference in their children’s lives. Paul said Timothy was influenced by his mother and grandmother to become a Christian. A survey found 68 percent of Christians said their mother’s Christian faith impacted them. We salute the mothers who have helped bring their children to a saving faith in Jesus and a love for Jesus. They have succeeded in the thing that matters most!

In Proverbs, it says it’s “extremely wise” to store up many months of food. These end days, disasters are increasing, so mothers have to store up many months of food. Experts say food shortages, cyberattacks and power grid attacks are likely this year. In Proverbs 31 and throughout the Bible, it describes and praises godly, virtuous mothers. She cooks, cleans, sews and plants at her home while holding down a job outside her home. She loves people, and they love her. She gets up early and works hard. Her number one concern and focus is Jesus. She developed her relationship with Jesus by prayer and walking daily with Him. She shares the wisdom she learned from God and the Bible with her family.

Sadly, a record one-fourth of American adult children today don’t ever talk to their parents. They need to repent from this evil disrespect. It’s our attitude toward and respect for our parents that, according to the Bible, brings God’s blessing or cursing. Those like Washington who love and respect their parents — God blesses them with a longer and better life than they would have had. The Bible says things won’t go well for those who don’t honor their mother and father. Motherly words of wisdom have kept their children out of trouble and alive. Now more than ever, children need to hear words of wisdom from a Christian mother!

D.D. Nave

Elizabethton