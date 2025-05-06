Life is full of decisions Published 9:23 am Tuesday, May 6, 2025

From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham

Dear Rev. Graham: My grandmother keeps warning me not to make bad choices in life. I respect her as one who has always made good decisions, and our family has benefited greatly. But does God really care about the decisions we make, and if so, why? Isn’t the natural pathway of life to just live and learn from our mistakes? – B.D.

Dear B.D.: God’s Word tells us that we all go astray. The Bible says: “All we like sheep have gone astray; we have turned, every one, to his own way; and the Lord has laid on Him the iniquity of us all” (Isaiah 53:6, NKJV). The Bible also tells us to pray for wisdom and submit to the Lord. “In all your ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct your paths” (Proverbs 3:6, NKJV).

Life is full of decisions. Some of them are minor and relatively insignificant, but others are major (even if we don’t realize it at the time), and they can have enormous consequences, particularly when sin is brought about through disobedience. Young people often reject the advice of parents and elders and experience the fallout of bad choices that could have been avoided.

God does care about the decisions we make. He wants what is best for us. When we go down a wrong path, God grieves over our foolishness because He knows we are hurting ourselves (and perhaps others in the process). Decisions we make are often out of selfishness. He also knows that this is our natural tendency because we – like sheep – easily wander and stray from the only Shepherd who can guide us and keep us safe.

Depend on Him for His guidance to help make decisions according to His will. We do well to remember that His way is always best – always. God’s promise is: “I will instruct you and teach you in the way you should go” (Psalm 32:8, NKJV).

(This column is based on the words and writings of the late Rev. Billy Graham.)