Published 10:48 am Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Leon Mann, age 88, passed away peacefully at his home on April 24, 2025, in Elizabethton, Tenn. He was the son of the late John Willard Mann and Lera Goggans Mann of Tallapoosa, Ga.

He graduated from Tallapoosa High School as a member of the Class of 1955. Following his education, Leon proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was a fan of car races and enjoyed reading westerns and watching Braves games.

Leon is survived by his devoted wife of 69 years, Barbara Mann; sister, Sarah Louise Knight of Alexandria, La.; sister, Evelyn Walden (Doug) of Marietta, Ga.; sister-in-law, Mary Jo Chandler of Elizabethton, Tenn.; brother-in-law, Doug Thomas of Dahlonega, Ga.; and many beloved nieces and nephews who held a special place in his heart.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Gerald Mann of Tallapoosa.

Leon’s life was marked by dedication to family and service. His memory will be cherished by all who knew him.

May his memory bring comfort to those who knew him. A memorial service will be held on May 17, 2025. The receiving of friends will begin at 3 p.m., with the memorial service starting at 4 p.m. at Valley Forge Free Will Baptist Church, 1503 Riverview Drive, Elizabethton, Tenn.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Valley Forge Free Will Baptist Church.

Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton is honored to serve the Mann family. Office phone: (423) 542-2232.