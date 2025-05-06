Lady Cyclones season comes to an end Published 11:51 am Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Star Correspondent

The night was cold, and so were the Elizabethton Lady Cyclones’ bats in the District 1-2A softball playoffs on Monday night at David Crockett Field. The Cyclones fell 7-1 to Tennessee High and were eliminated from the playoffs.

“This is a young group that gained a lot of experience from this season,” Lady Cyclones head coach Kenneth Hardin said. “We won 22 games this season, and this is a special group of kids that will accomplish good things down the road.”

Freshman starter Laci Gobble was not her usual dominant self on this night, and the Lady Vikings collected nine hits off her and scored five runs in her six innings of work. The Vikings scored a pair of runs in the top of the second on a two-run home run from Macie Strouth.

Her blast came after a leadoff double from Abby Haga and was part of a five-hit inning that Gobble was able to escape with just two runs scoring. Haga finished the game 4-for-4 with two doubles, two singles, a run scored and two runs batted in.

In the third, the Vikings struck for two more runs with the help of an error in the outfield. Kaylie Hughes singled to open the frame, and Brooklyn Fuel walked, and Haga ripped a hit to center field where the ball got away from Adrian Heading, allowing both runners to cross the plate and stake the Vikings to a 4-0 lead.

Vikings starter Carrington Harris gave up just one run on three hits in her six innings in the circle. She struck out nine and walked just one in getting the victory. In the bottom of the fourth, the Cyclones put forth a rally that scored a run but could have produced much more.

Piper Kate Bennett reached on an infield error, and Gobble had an infield hit to put runners on first and second, and Brook Sparks’ single to third loaded the bases. Lilly McDuffie collected an RBI single to cut the deficit to 4-1.

With two away, Sadie Williams hit a bullet to third, which was caught by Strouth and ended the threat.

“If that ball is two or three inches further out, we score two more runs,” Hardin said. “But that is the game. They just outplayed us tonight. I don’t know how much, if at all, the cold affected Laci’s pitching, but we have played in colder games.”

In the fifth, Fuel and Haga both singled, and one out later, Fuel scored on a fielder’s choice ground ball for a 5-1 Vikings lead. The Cyclones pulled off a double play to end the threat when Strouth grounded to third, where Williams threw to first, and McDuffie then fired to Blackwell behind the plate to put the tag on Haga.

The Vikings added a pair of runs against McDuffie in the seventh to solidify their win. Haga had an RBI double in the frame, and Lily Ware also collected a run batted in.

Tennessee High 7, Elizabethton 1

Tennessee High 022 010 2 – 7 12 3

Elizabethton 000 100 0 – 1 5 1

W – Harris. L – Gobble.

DP – E 1. HR – Strouth. 2B – Haga 2.