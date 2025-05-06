ETSU commissions 12 cadets Published 3:50 pm Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Just a few weeks after securing national recognition for its commitment to veterans, active service members and military-affiliated students, East Tennessee State University will celebrate the commissioning of cadets in the university’s Army ROTC program.

The free public ceremony begins at 1 p.m. Friday, May 9, in the D.P. Culp Student Center ballroom on ETSU’s main campus.

This year’s guest speaker is Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Tommy Baker, commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Veterans Services and a decorated U.S. Army veteran.

On May 9, the following ETSU cadets will earn their commission as second lieutenants in the United States Army:

– Trey Allison, who served as operations officer in the Buccaneer Battalion. He earned a bachelor’s degree in health sciences and is receiving his commission in the Explosive Ordnance Disposal branch.

– Reece Anderson, who served as S4 supply officer. He earned a bachelor’s degree in English and is receiving his commission in the Infantry branch.

– Seth Baird, who served as S2 intelligence officer. He earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology and is receiving his commission in the Engineer branch.

– Griffith Goodale, who served as nursing officer. He earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing and is receiving his commission in the Nursing branch.

– John Harbaugh, who served as projects officer. He earned a bachelor’s degree in security and intelligence studies and is receiving his commission in the Cyber branch.

– Logan Kennedy, who served as Alpha Company first sergeant. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business management and is receiving his commission in the Chemical branch.

– Caleb Lee, who served as executive officer. He earned a bachelor’s degree in international affairs and is receiving his commission in the Military Intelligence branch, detailed to Armor.

– Zachary Miller, who served as maintenance officer. He earned a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology and is receiving his commission in the Ordnance branch.

– Jordan Painter, who served as command sergeant major. She earned a bachelor’s degree in communications and is receiving her commission in the Military Intelligence branch, detailed to Field Artillery.

– Samuel Pinkston, who served as battalion commander. He earned a bachelor’s degree in biology and is receiving his commission in the Field Artillery branch.

– Emmanuelle Schwarzen, who served as command sergeant major. She earned a bachelor’s degree in international affairs and is receiving her commission in the Field Artillery branch.

– Emily Shelton, who served as supply officer. She earned a bachelor’s degree in English and is receiving her commission in the Quartermaster branch.

ETSU’s Army ROTC unit was established in the 1950s when the university was still East Tennessee State College. Since then, more than 1,600 second lieutenants have been commissioned through the program.