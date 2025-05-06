A Life Lived: Trudy Banks lived in war-torn Europe before settling down in America Published 12:35 pm Tuesday, May 6, 2025

A friend wrote on Gertrude “Trudy” Banks’ funeral home tribute page: “She was sweet and funny, and I loved her cute little accent.” That was just one line of a story from the life of 102-year-old Gertrude “Trudy” Banks, who died April 26.

Trudy was a native of Lithuania but immigrated to Poland and later to Germany, where she met her husband, Nelse Banks, an American serviceman from Carter County who was serving with the U.S. Air Force. She met her husband through her sister, who worked for Nelse’s boss as an interpreter. The couple were married Dec. 24, 1948, in Germany. In fact, they were married twice in one day — the first time it was like a courthouse ceremony. The second time was in a church with an American minister.

Trudy and Nelse, who were married 76 years, were the parents of four children: Barbara Nye, Terri Brumit Ogg, Shirley Hughes and Roger Banks. She considered her role as mother her most important accomplishment. Trudy stayed involved with her family, especially with her grandchildren. But to those around her — neighbors and church members — they remember her kindness and her infectious smile, and of course, her accent.

Trudy enjoyed traveling, crocheting, knitting and embroidery. But she also worked some outside the home. She was employed at Levi Strauss for 20 years, and a friend with whom she rode to work, Karen Gentry, shared that she loved to hear Trudy talk, and she too remembers her “infectious” smile and her big heart.

At one time, Trudy also worked at Watson’s, a department store in Elizabethton.

Trudy and Nelse were faithful members of First United Methodist Church in Elizabethton until their health forced them to stay at home.

In 2023, when she was celebrating her 100th birthday, I was privileged to interview her for a Star story, and she shared in that article that she was “still trying to learn to cook East Tennessee style.” However, her friends and family enjoyed her cooking, especially the many desserts she made.

A Canadian niece, Rhianne Weghnnar, wrote on the funeral home tribute page that when she and her mother visited Elizabethton, “Trudy chatted nonstop about her life … and was constantly cooking for us, and baking rolls. I’d never had collard greens or grits before, or white gravy … or offered a Coke for breakfast until I visited Elizabethton. Trudy was always so complimentary and loving.”

Trudy was a happy and grateful person and loved people. At her 102nd birthday celebration, she summed her life this way: “Life has been good to me. I have a good husband, a good family, so much good in my life.”

Trudy Banks began life on the other side of the continent in a war-torn land but ended it in America with a husband and four children, in addition to several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Life, when summed up, had been good to her. She would be the first to tell you that life was beautiful for her and that God always places you where you can be most effective and be a blessing to others.

Gertrude “Trudy” Banks was laid to rest May 2 at Mountain Home National Cemetery. She is now in her forever home.